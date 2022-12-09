Police searching for a 30-year-old man who is missing have said they are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.

Jordan Lacey was spotted in Lumsden Square, Edinburgh, at around 3pm on Thursday but has not been seen since. He has links to West Lothian and Fife and is described as 6ft and of medium build.

Inspector Robert Richards, of Wester Hailes Police Station, is now appealing to the public to help in tracing him.

Jordan Lacey hasn't been seen since Thursday