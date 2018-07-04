A fond farewell to Glenrothes nursery teacher Susan after four decades

For more than four decades toddlers from Glenrothes have arrived at Ladybird Family Nurture Centre to be greeted by the smiling face of Susan Burns.

Some of those toddlers have to grown up to become parents and even grandparents, and are now bringing their own children along to the centre.

But this summer Susan will be retiring, bringing to an end her 44-years looking after, supporting and helping raise the children of the town.

As a leaving present, the children at the nursery created a book in which they wrote down what they thought of Susan.

The results?

“I love to eat cheese and I always wear nice shoes, jackets and clothes that match,” says a laughing Susan.

“It’s sad to be retiring – I’ll miss this place a great deal.

“I love watching the kids mature, develop their language and sense of humour.

“I am extremely proud. I have never not got on with everyone, and have never fallen out with a parent.”

Susan qualified for the role in 1973, and, following an early spell at the nursery, left to go South Parks Primary School as her son grew up.

But when he reached 12 and headed off to high school, Susan returned to Ladybird, where she has remained ever since.

“It was always a job that I wanted to do,” she said.

“It always fascinated me, how you could develop from a baby to so intelligent at the age of five.

“The other bit that is fabulous about the job is the parents.You get to know them so well. The ups and downs, the achievements. And they become friends.

“This nursery is really supportive, especially of the community. It is the community.”

The staff and children at Ladybird Family Nurture Centre want to thank Susan for all her years at the centre, and wish her all the best in her future.