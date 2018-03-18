ALDI asks Fife youngsters to design new ‘bag for life’

Supermarket chain ALDI has launched a ‘Design a Bag’ competition to give children in Fife the opportunity to design its new re-useable ‘bag for life’ due to launch in stores from September 2018.

The competition is part of the next phase of ALDI’s Get Set to Eat Fresh programme in partnership with Team GB, and aims to inspire children in Scotland to eat more healthily.

Get Set to Eat Fresh is committed to improving the eating habits of 1.2 million children across the UK by 2020.

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, ALDI Scotland, said: “ALDI wants to help the nation to eat and cook with fresh healthy food, and ultimately enjoy healthier, more active lifestyles.

“We hope that the Design a Bag competition will be a fun and exciting activity that will not only get children in Fife thinking about healthy eating, but also give them the chance to get creative and potentially see their designs in ALDI stores across the country.”

The competition will be judged by Team GB brothers, Alistair and Jonny Brownlee.

As well as seeing their winning design in ALDI stores nationwide, the winner will also receive £50 in ALDI vouchers, a certificate, two ‘bags for life’ featuring their design and a special visit from a Team GB athlete at their school. The winner’s school will also receive £200 in ALDI vouchers and a bag of fresh produce to make healthy recipes with.

To enter, children need to submit their design and details, together with a cover sheet completed by their teacher, parent or carer.

The deadline for entries is Friday, May 4, 2018. Entry forms and other competition resources can be downloaded here.