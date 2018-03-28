Amazon donation will help Fife pupils prepare for STEM success

Amazon’s drive to encourage pupils to embrace a future career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths continued with a donation to Glenwood High School to support British Science Week.

The Amazon Dunfermline team made a special visit to the school to donate £1,000, which will be used to fund new science equipment.

Graham Allison, Amazon’s Dunfermline site leader, said: “British Science Week is a fantastic initiative and we are delighted to continue supporting schools across the UK.

“At Amazon, we know first-hand how important it is to encourage young people to be involved in STEM.”

He continued: “Such skills open up a new world of future career possibilities, including many at Amazon where our engineers, IT specialists and other team members use the latest technology to provide innovative customer solutions.”

Dr Tommy McIvor, acting deputy head teacher at Glenwood High School, added: “As technology continues to advance and play a critical role in today’s society, we must ensure our students have the STEM skillset to succeed in the careers of tomorrow.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to the Amazon team for helping to better prepare our students for a bright future.”

Glenwood High School welcomed the donation during British Science Week as part of the company’s “Amazon in the Community” programme, whereby the company supports communities in and around where it operates in the UK.