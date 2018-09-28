Awards for budding Fife photographers

Three budding photographers from St Leonards were presented with awards last week after enjoying success in the Rotary Young Photographer of the Year competition.

Emma Ylitalo (Year 11), Rowan Easson and Pablo Gomez-Martin (Year 9) all submitted composites on the theme of ‘A Different Perspective’, with their work going through to the district finals at senior and intermediate level respectively.

Emma’s winning streak continued, and she was awarded second place at senior level in the district heats for her music-inspired composite of three black and white images.

Former pupil George Rees, who completed the International Baccalaureate Diploma at St Leonards in June 2018, was also commended in the district finals.

George is now going on to study photography at Edinburgh Napier University.

Isobel Clifford, assistant district governor, John Spittal, president of Kilrymont Rotary Club, and Arthur Griffiths of the Rotary Club of St Andrews, joined headmaster Dr Michael Carslaw on the stage to share information about the prestigious national competition, and congratulate this year’s St Leonards entrants.