Burntisland student celebrates graduation at University of Stirling

Burntisland student Katja Nicholson joined nearly 1,000 graduates at the University of Stirling, after gaining a BA (Hons) Social Work degree.

Katja developed a passion for the subject at a young age: her mum and dad are foster parents, giving her an insight into the world of looked-after young people.

“I was eager to learn about the social work role with other service-user groups,” she said. “I was drawn to the University of Stirling for many reasons.

“I was particularly interested in the modules and course structure, as well as the opportunity to undertake empirical research.”

As part of her studies, Katja undertook a placement within a statutory older people’s service and later, completed her final placement at the Multi-Cultural Family Base in Edinburgh. She also volunteered as a social work course ambassador.

“It was extremely beneficial that all lecturers were qualified social workers and brought a vast amount of knowledge and experience of different areas of social work to teaching,” she said.

“Our lecturers ensured that the teaching and assessment reflected different learning styles.

“We were taught through role play, video materials and group work where we used case studies to enhance our learning and develop our knowledge, skills and values.

“Most importantly, we had regular input from UNITY, Stirling University’s service user and carer group.”

As a reward for all her hard work Katja, who describes her time at Stirling as “stimulating, worthwhile and memorable”, has now been offered a job with Fife Council as a Children and Families social worker.