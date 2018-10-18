Business as usual says Kirkcaldy nursery as it looks at holiday let plan

A popular nursery in Fife says it is business as usual while it ponders a possible change of use because of changes in child care legislation.

Sunshine Nursery, in Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy, has been in operation for almost 30 years.

Its owner, Linda Fraser, has applied for permission to turn it into a property let – but stressed the doors remain open while she assesses all options.

The paperwork was lodged with Fife Council as the nursery studied the impact of childcare change coming into effect in 2019-20.

These could result is significant structural renovations to the building.

One possible alternative use, outlined in the application, could be to turn it into a holiday let.

Mrs Fraser’s application said: “Due to the age and design of the nursery building it is not meeting legislation standards and there is no internal scope to implement the requirements.

“The nursery has been operational since November 1990, and over the years standards and legislation have moved forward considerably thus leaving the building obsolete.”

It also stated they had “had no option but to close” but the nursery stressed the doors remained opened, and it was business as usual.

Mrs Fraser said: “Nothing is set in stone – if this does happen it will be much further down the road.

“To continue to service the financial commitments of the building I am applying for change of use to renovate the property into holiday apartments.

“Since doing research it has come to my attention that Kirkcaldy has limited service accommodation and what is available seems to be fully booked.

“Serviced accommodation has become very popular in recent years and I feel Kirkcaldy would benefit from additional holiday Lets offering more choice for people visiting our area.”