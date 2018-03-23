CCF grant for Tayport Community Garden

Tayport Community Garden has secured a share of £15.3 million made available through the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund (CCF).

P.L.A.N.T. (People Learning About Nature in Tayport) has been awarded a CCF grant totalling £22,876.

The CCF is a Scottish Government grant programme, managed and administered by Keep Scotland Beautiful. The CCF provides funding and support for community groups to help tackle climate change by running projects that reduce local carbon emissions.

The Carbon Conversations will be run by P.L.A.N.T., a Tayport Community Trust gardening group, and will offer free support to Tayport residents over the next two years to help people reduce their household carbon footprints due to travel, home energy and food as well as supplying Tayport Community Garden visitors with information on climate change and carbon reduction tips.

Jessie Roberts, PLANT administrator and committee member, said: “PLANT is delighted to receive further funding from the Climate Challenge Fund to support our Carbon Conversations project. This will bring local people together to understand climate change and to find practical ways of reducing their carbon footprints.

“We are very excited about this development for Tayport Community Garden over the next two years.”

Kaska Hempel, PLANT Blog co-ordinator and project lead, said: “Tayport’s community action on reducing our carbon emission seems particularly timely, considering how often climate change effects on the planet are in the news these days.

“This year alone we have heard of 2017 being most recent in a streak of warmest years globally since records began and Arctic ice melting at an alarming rate this winter.

“Even the Beastfrom the East blizzards battering Scotland can have something to do with disturbances in the Northern Hemisphere climate systems. We are very proud to be a part of the solution!”

David Gunn, Climate Challenge Fund manager at Keep Scotland Beautiful, added: “We congratulate P.L.A.N.T. for securing funding from the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund and encourage the local community to take advantage of support available through the Tayport Carbon Conversations.”

Learn more about Tayport Community Garden and its Carbon Conversations project at www.tayportgarden.org.