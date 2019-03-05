Chart star Lewis Capaldi’s session at Fife College

Fife College students were among the first fans of singer songwriter Lewis Capaldi to congratulate him on his number one hit, Someone You Loved, which reached top of the charts at the weekend.

The college’s creative department have been keen fans of the Scottish recording artist since he visited the Glenrothes Campus early last year to record a session in their industry standard recording studios.

Lewis Capaldi during the recording session at Fife College

That proved the perfect opportunity for sound production and radio students to get real hands on experience with a recording artist.

Scott Hastie, radio lecturer who helped set up the session, said: “Our staff and students were delighted to welcome Lewis in to college last year to facilitate a recording session through the Student Radio Association.

“Our sound production students enjoyed supporting him in the studio while our radio students interviewed him and played his session and interview on the college’s Boom Radio channel. This was also broadcast to other college UK radio channels.

“To hear Lewis had reached number one at the weekend was fantastic news – we are really excited to have played a small part in helping him get his music out there and congratulate him on his number one position. We are certain it will be the first of many.”