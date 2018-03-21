Children’s art raises funds for Glenrothes nursery

Children at a Glenrothes nursery have shown off their artistic talents this week.

An exhibition was set up at Collydean Nursery, with parents invited to drop in and see art created by their children.

As well as developing the children’s art skills, the gallery project has also been used to raise funds for the nursery.

Many of their parents have already purchased work, and the staff will be working with the children to decide how the funds are spent on improving the nursery.

The scheme also had the support of Forrester Adam, managing director at Haldane, who donated more than 100 frames to be used for the artwork.

Two local joiners, David Paul and Jock Breen, have also helped and will be visiting the nursery at a later date to speak about woodwork.

A spokesman for the nursery said: “This has been a great opportunity for the community to get involved in our children’s education – enabling us to be able to hold this art gallery. We are so grateful to everyone that has contributed and we can’t thank them enough.

“The children are so excited about showing off their work.”