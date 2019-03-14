College launches new scholarship to support Fife apprentices

A new scholarship,for school pupils studying Foundation Apprenticeships has been launched by Fife College.

The ‘Foundation Apprenticeship Advancement Scholarship’ is being offered by the Adam Smith Foundation, which manages the college’s scholarship programme, and is aimed at pupils who are keen to secure a Modern Apprenticeship (MA) after leaving school.

Scholarships of £500 will be awarded to successful apprentices to support their expenditure whilst they study on items such as travel, equipment including tools, clothing or other items such as a laptop.

You may also be interested in:

Man in hospital after fire at Fife flats

£35,000 win for Kirkcaldy bingo club regulars

Great turn out at Connor and Ethan’s memorial game

The new initiative was launched at an Apprenticeships Fair held at Viewforth High School in Kirkcaldy during Scottish Apprenticeship Week.

Iain Hawker, assistant principal, said: “We are delighted to launch our new Foundation Apprenticeship Scholarship which will support pupils and help them make a smooth transition on to an MA programme so they can secure those much needed skills and a great future career.

“Foundation Apprenticeships, which are at the same level of study as a higher (SCQF Level 6), are a great qualification option and this new scholarship adds to the many benefits of choosing a Foundation Apprenticeship while at school.”

Heather Tytler, area manager at Skills Development Scotland welcomed the initiative.

She added: said: ““The apprenticeship family of qualifications offer a fantastic alternative to full time education with the opportunity to achieve the same level of qualifications in a work based setting.

”This means young people gain the important skills required by employers alongside the academic qualifications and earn at the same time. It really is a win-win situation for everyone.”

John Paterson, chairman and trustee of the Adam Smith Foundation added: “We offer hundreds of scholarships to college students each year to support them in their studies or help them progress on to further study, university or employment.

“This new scholarship is our first which supports school pupils looking to move on to further study and training. We are delighted to be able to play a helping hand in their career journey to support the workforce of tomorrow.”

Pupils eligible to apply for the new scholarship include those who are enrolled with Fife College in the final year of their Foundation Apprenticeship in session 2019/20 and who are studying accountancy, business, civil engineering, engineering, scientific technologies (lab skills), food and drink technologies, software development, creative and digital media, and hardware and system support.