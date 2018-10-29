Council urged to give new Madras plans go ahead

Fife Council has been urged to give the new Madras College plans the green light without any further delay.

MSP Willie Rennie has called on planners to decouple the plan for the school from consideration of the western development masterplan.

Mr Rennie believes that decoupling the two will ensure there are no delays to the construction of the desperately needed new school.

“The planning team at Fife council want to agree the master plan for the whole western development and the application for the new Madras College at the same time,” he said.

“While that was initially a reasonable suggestion, the reality is we are facing delays to this important project. Locals have been waiting for decades to see a new Madras College and the longer we wait the longer that local children are attending school in unfit buildings.

“To avoid further delays, I implore the planners at Fife council to separate out the plans for the high school from the rest of the development.

“The situation is stark, parents who attended Madras when it was starting to show signs of disrepair are now sending their children to the same building. It is not fair to children and it’s not acceptable that inadequate facilities are impacting on the quality of education for our young people in Fife.

“We owe it to them and those entering high school in the coming years to get the new school constructed as soon as possible, built to meet demand for years to come.

“I call on the planners to reassess the master plan and sign off on the school so we can see the build begin.”