Cupar teacher launches art exhibition

A Cupar mum has launched an exhibition of her work in the constituency office of MP Stephen Gethins.

Nicki Bradwell, who teaches art at Madras College and runs the charity Bags of Kindness, has a range of designs, ranging from digital prints of the East Neuk to detailed botanical screen and lino cut designs on colourful greetings cards, notebooks, prints and textiles.

Commenting on Art in Parliament, she said: “I am really pleased to be able to show some of my designs. I have quite a variety of different styles but everything is cheery and accessible.

“It has been great to run Bags of Kindness from the upper floor of the constituency office and I can see how good it is for people who visit here to see local art on display, it is very uplifting.”

Nicki is hoping to open her own print studio in Cupar soon, providing a space for others to try screen printing and other techniques.

She said: “It is proving very difficult to find somewhere suitable but there are quite a few other artists interested and it would be great to use one of the vacant shops in either Crossgate or Bonnygate as a base, even just until we find somewhere else.

“A colourful, busy print studio would bring people into the town and look much better than an empty shop unit.”

Nicki’s work was praised by Mr Gethins, who said: “Her work is bright and refreshing – it’s great to see her work on the walls in the office and I hope anyone passing will have a look. I wish Nicki well with her search for space for the art studio.”