Digital award for Kirkcaldy primary school

A Kirkcaldy primary school has been rewarded for leading the way in the future skills race.

St. Marie’s is one of 38 schools officially recognised for excellence in digital teaching and learning and has been awarded the national ‘Digital School’ status.

Best practice in the use of digital technology in the classroom and across the curriculum at 35 primary and three secondary schools, including St. Marie’s was marked at a ceremony in Tulliallan Primary School in Fife.

The event was attended by Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science, Shirley-Anne Somerville, along with pupils, teachers and programme partners.

One in four schools in Scotland – 668 schools – have registered to participate in the Digital Schools Award since its launch. The programme aims to sign up a third of all Scottish schools by the end of 2019.

St. Marie’s demonstrated, among other things, the presence of a whole school digital strategy, evidence of how digital technology is being used to improve learning, and a commitment to ongoing professional learning for teachers.

Mary Caldwell, headteacher at the Macindoe Crescent school said she was delighted with the award.

“The Digital Schools Award recognises the hard work and commitment of pupils, staff and parents towards developing our digital learning culture,” she said.

“We were particularly proud of this quote from the report: ‘St Marie’s Primary School exemplifies the embedding of ICT. Of particular strength is the shared vision of staff and students to integrate ICT for learning and engagement, and the excellent support, leadership and organisation that enables this.

‘Other strengths include the effective use of digital technologies to support learners with EAL and ASN’.”