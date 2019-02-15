Energy course inspires Fife school pupils

A unique one-year programme, which aims to provide young women with information and inspiration to pursue a career in the energy industry, has recently passed its halfway mark.

The Shell – Girls in Energy course has been working with 15 secondary school pupils from across Fife.

The pupils, from Auchmuty High School, St Andrews High School, Glenrothes High School and Levenmouth Academy are now halfway through the one-year course which is designed to open young women’s eyes to the energy industry’s wealth of career opportunities.

The project-based course, delivered in partnership with Shell UK, covers topics including solar and wind energy, oil and gas, and carbon storage.

This means the girls have to apply their skills across a variety of subjects to produce the reports or presentations they are assigned.

The girls, aged 14 to 16, will shortly take up a work placement with Shell for two weeks before completing the programme with a Skills for Work in Energy National 5 Qualification.

Stewart McDonald, Curriculum Manager for Mathematics, Numeracy and STEM at Fife College, said: “The Shell – Girls into Energy course is a wonderful opportunity for the learners to develop skills in the energy sector, gain vital industry experience and achieve a nationally recognised SQA qualification.

“The course also demonstrates the strong partnership Fife College has with Shell UK, and offers a fantastic chance for the learners to get invaluable insight into a future career in the Oil and Gas industry.”

For further information about the Shell – Girls in Energy programme and other courses available at Fife College visit www.fife.ac.uk or call the Fife College hotline on 0334 248 0121.