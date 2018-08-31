Everlasting memory of old Waid school

Blackboards have been a staple of school life for centuries but now Waid Academy in Ansturther has the most unique blackboard ever – one made of glass.

The six-foot, handcrafted, glass blackboard was created by local artist Keny Drew, with the help of school pupils to commemorate the school’s historic move to a new building last year.

Linda Blacklaw, chair of the Waid Academy Parent Council who commissioned the work, presented the piece to headteacher Iain Hughes at a special ceremony in the school last week.

She said: “In 2015 the Parent Council decided we would like to donate a gift to celebrate the opening of the new school.

“We originally thought the iconic red and black Waid tie could be reproduced in glass. After visiting Keny in his East Neuk studio in Pittenweem the small tie idea quickly developed into the blackboard design.”

The design includes photographs, memories and portrays features of both old and new Waid and the surrounding community. Pupils wrote a poem which was also incorporated into the design.

Finally the whole piece was mounted into an old-style blackboard frame created by Ben Silk Woodwork and Design.

The Parent Council funded the design, with a number of local organisations contributing.

Mrs Blacklaw continued: “We can’t thank Keny enough for the work he has put into creating this amazing piece of art.”

Headteacher Iain Hughes expressed his gratitude for the gift saying: “I can’t thank the Parent Council enough for this really generous and unique gift. The old school building was known for its stained glass window, which we moved to the new building. Now we have got a beautiful piece of modern stained glass to sit beside it to inspire and be admired.”