Exam results in Kirkcaldy schools continue to improve

Almost 9000 young people in Fife received their exam results on Tuesday.

Dreams were realised, career paths started and plans made, although for some who may not have done as well as they had hoped, the plans may have to be altered.

Kirkcaldy High pupils

Across the region initial feedback from Fife Council showed that the area’s youngsters are maintaining the improvement seen in recent years and, on some attainment measures, there has been a significant improvement over a five year period.

Congratulating Fife’s young people on their achievements, Carrie Lindsay, executive director of education said: “The hard work and dedication put into their studies by so many young people has to be acknowledged.

“Our young people impress me on a daily basis with their confidence, skills and such a wide range of achievements but today is a day for congratulating them on the results they have received.

“I would also like to thank the staff who supported them with such professionalism, and of course the parents who have supported the studying and revision over the last few months.”

St Andrews High pupils with rector Patrick Callaghan

Derek Allan, rector at KHS, added: “Well done for all the hard work and effort which has been put into these exams. We know that it is often a whole family effort and our staff have worked hard to make sure the pupils were prepared and ready .

“This is another important step on the way to adulthood and the world of work, and while qualifications are important, they are just one stage in preparing our children for the rest of their lives.

“We want to make sure that all our young people leave us with the skills they need to achieve whatever they set their minds to.”

Following last year’s excellent results, teachers at Viewforth High were again expecting good things in the exam results, and the pupils did not fail to deliver.

Kirkcaldy High

Adrian Watt, rector, said: “While it is still a little too early to have completed a full analysis, I am confident that the recent upward trends have continued.

“I have no doubt that there are many happy homes across Dysart and East Kirkcaldy where success is being celebrated.

“I am delighted to pass on my congratulations to our pupils and their teachers.

“Success takes various forms for different individuals and as I looked at the individual results it was obvious that many had surpassed expectations.”

Caitlan Kinnaird, Viewforth High

Patrick Callaghan, head teacher at St Andrew’s RC High also paid tribute.

He added: “Whilst we will have the opportunity to analyse and discuss this year’s results in detail with staff, parents and pupils in the weeks and months to come, I am very happy that the raw data shows again increasing opportunities and successes for our pupils, both individually and collectively as year groups, from National 3 to Advanced Higher across a large number of subject areas.

“I am proud of the hard work that our young people have shown to achieve success and appreciate and congratulate the support of school staff and families in challenging and helping our pupils to achieve their very best, whether they are building on firm foundations now for future success at our school or are moving into a positive destination in the workplace, college or university.

“We enjoy one of the highest positive destination rates of all Fife schools which we intend to continue to build upon for future years. Well done to all our pupils for their individual successes this year.

“Particular praise goes to our recently appointed senior prefects who have excelled in their results – between them amassing 39 Highers and one Advanced Higher – to their credit and to the benefit of next year’s pupils whom they will mentor, allowing their successes to shape the potential positive results of next year’s pupils too.”

Feedback from Viewforth pupils Caitlan Kinnaird (18), S6, head girl at Viewforth: “I had a conditional offer from Heriot Watt University to study Biological Sciences and although I haven’t seen my results yet, I know I have done enough to get in, so I am delighted.

Erin Brown, Viewforth High

“I needed an A and two Bs for my Highers in Biology, Computing and Maths and I also sat Advanced

Higher Music.

“I would like to be a teacher in a special needs school like Rosslyn.”

Erin Brown (16), S5: “I sat six National 5 subjects and got 4 As and 2 Bs which I am really thrilled with.

“I want to do journalism and I am taking five of my subjects on to Highers next year.”

Aidan Condie (16), S4: “I sat two fast-track Highers this year in Chemistry and Graphic Communication and got Bs for both.

“I want to study Chemistry at university and last year I sat National 5s in Maths, English, Physics and

Modern Studies and got 3 Bs and an A. “I got my results by text and I was nervous but excited about getting my results, but I am happy with them overall.”

Skills Development Scotland’s careers centres hosted free drop-in sessions this week in Kirkcaldy, Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline, Leven and Glenrothes.

The aim was to support pupils considering their next move after receiving their exam results.

SDS is also running its annual results helpline.

Staffed by advisers,it offers free, impartial advice for young people and their parents.

You can call the Helpline on 0808 100 8000. It will be open from 8am to 8pm on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8, August, and from 9am to 5pm from 9 to 15 August.

Advice and information is also available online at SDS’s career information and advice web service myworldofwork.co.uk.

Contact details for SDS’s Fife centres are as follows:

43-45 Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy, Tel: 01592 645 180

Fife College, Levenmouth Campus, Methilhaven Road, Buckhaven, Leven, Tel: 01592 645 180

Rothes Hall, Rothes Square, Glenrothes, Tel: 01592 645 180

Fife College staged a clearing day on Wednesday.

Students who missed out can call the dedicated helpline on 0344 248 0125 or email clearing@fife.ac.uk to discuss their options or to pop in to any of the five campuses in Levenmouth, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and Rosyth.

Aidan Condie, Viewforth High