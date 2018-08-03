Exam results support available for Fife pupils

Free advice and information is on offer for Fife pupils receiving their SQA results this week.

Skills Development Scotland’s (SDS) careers centres will be hosting free drop-in sessions this week in Kirkcaldy, Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline, Leven and Glenrothes.

From 2pm until 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, the two days when exam results are posted, advisers will be available to speak with pupils about their options, from resits to college, UCAS Clearing to apprenticeships.

Julie Kennedy, team leader at SDS, said: “Results Day can be nerve-wracking for a number of reasons. Whether your results have been better or worse than expected, it can really help to talk to someone.

“Our advisers have all the information you need to plan your next steps. Drop by your local centre to find out more.”

As well as in-centre support, SDS will be running its annual Exam Results Helpline.

The Helpline, which is staffed by SDS advisers, offers free, impartial advice for young people and their parents.

You can call the Helpline on 0808 100 8000. It will be open from 8am to 8pm on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8, August, and from 9am to 5pm from 9 to 15 August.

Advice and information is also available online at SDS’s career information and advice web service myworldofwork.co.uk.

Contact details for SDS’s Fife centres are as follows:

43-45 Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy, Tel: 01592 645 180

29 East Port, Dunfermline, Tel: 01383 745 610

The Yard, 411 High Street, Cowdenbeath, Tel: 01383 745 610

Fife College, Levenmouth Campus, Methilhaven Road, Buckhaven, Leven, Tel: 01592 645 180

Rothes Hall, Rothes Square, Glenrothes, Tel: 01592 645 180