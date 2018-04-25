Fife apprentice in final of national competition

After a nationwide search, local Civil Engineering apprentice, Kevin Murphy has made it through to the final of the Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2018 competition, battling against over 1,200 entrants to be in with a chance of winning the £10k prize.

Currently working towards his SVQ Level Three in Civil Engineering at Fife College, Kevin (25) is one of ten national finalists heading to Google Headquarters for a judging day.

All finalists have been selected for their exceptional enthusiasm for the trade, innovative approach to learning, desire to progress in their chosen career and not forgetting, their key skills.

During the final, Kevin will compete in a group task, as well as a one-to-one interview in front of a panel of judges including representatives from Screwfix, Google, NICEIC, BWF and CIPHE.

The overall winner will walk away with the title of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2018, receiving a business and trade bundle worth £10,000, including a laptop with accessories, Screwfix products and funds for future training courses.

This year Screwfix has also partnered with the festival ‘Field Day’ to provide the worthy winner with two VIP ‘Field Day’ tickets as part of the prize.

Kevin said: “I’m over the moon to be a Screwfix Trade Apprentice finalist, it’s a great platform to launch my career and to get this far is unbelievable.

“I am very passionate about my trade and it’s fantastic to be a part of a national competition that celebrates apprentices.

“The prize would be the perfect start to my career and would mean I have the tools, technology and funds to support extra learning – what more could you want!”

Caroline Welsh, director of brand and marketin, added: “With a continued focus on apprenticeships in the UK economy, we believe it is important that we play our part in highlighting the benefits of a career in the trade.

“Our competition not only supports future trade apprentices but inspires the next generation of tradespeople to build a successful future. We couldn’t be prouder to bring the Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition back again this year”.

Caroline adds: “Kevin is an example of a motivated individual who will be an integral part of the civil engineering industry and a successful future tradesperson. I’d like to wish him and all the finalists the best of luck!”