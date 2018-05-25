Fife College fundraiser gives charities a cash boost

A fundraising Veuve Clicquot Champagne Tasting and Jazz Night at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy has given local charities a cash boot.

The event was organised by The Rotary Club of Kirkcaldy and Fife College on Friday, May 18 in the Fife College Atrium and raised £8000.

Those who attended enjoyed tasting champagne and sampling canapes. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

This year the main beneficiaries of the monies raised at the event went to Maggie’s Fife, Alzheimers Scotland and The Kings Theatre plus a few smaller charities.

Four HNC events students helped to plan the event and manage it on the night - Rebecca Butcher, Kelsey Atkinson, Gayle Wilson and Nicole Mackay.

Over 200 people attended and were able to enjoy four flutes of champagne along with canapes and sharing platters which were created by television celebrity chef Eadie Manson and the students.

Those who attended were able to find out the secrets of the perfect pairing with matched canapes with each bubbly vintage.

Fife Provost Jim Leishman was one of those who attended the event. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Bryan McCabe-Bell, director of business, enterprise and tourism, was MC for the event and was delighted it was such a great success.

Bryan said: “What a fantastic event! We were delighted to work with the Rotary Club to put on such a fun evening which raised an amazing amount for charity thanks to the hard work put in by our students, staff and the Rotary Club members and the generosity of those who attended.

“All our students gained a great deal from the opportunity to put their skills in to practice and I’m especially proud of Kelsey, Rebecca, Nicole and Gayle who, supported by their lecturer Fiona Mcleod, who all worked so very hard to make the evening the evening such a great success.”

Gayle Wilson said: “The event was a fantastic learning experience and I was honoured to have been a part of the process of organising such a large scale event, it was a great success helping to raise £8000 for local charities.

A number of local charities will receive money from the champagne and jazz evening. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

“A massive thank you to Fiona McLeod and Fife College for allowing us to have the opportunity to bring this event together.”

Nicole Mackay said: “The event was a huge success and the £8000 we raised for charity made all our hard worthwhile, so lucky to have worked with an amazing group of people and made life friends through planning this event.”

Rebecca Butcher added: “I am extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to be part of the organising of the event on Friday alongside three of my class friends, Fife College and the Rotary Club of Kirkcaldy. We raised a fantastic amount for charity. I can’t thank my lecture Fiona McLeod enough for allowing me to be part of this experience.”

An Open Day is being held at St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy tomorrow (Saturday, May 26) from 9am to noon for

Culinary Arts, Hospitality, Tourism, Retail and Events (plus Business Administration, Fashion, Make-up Artistry, Hair and Beauty). People interested in finding out more about these courses are welcome to attend.