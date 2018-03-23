Fife College hosts DNA workshop

Science teachers, lecturers and lab technicians were given an insight into the latest DNA Molecular Technology thanks to a workshop hosted by Fife College.

The College welcomed six Science teachers from high schools across Fife to join their own staff and take part in a DNA workshop run by Lucienne McCallum, Regional Sales Manager from Timstar, who produce specialist DNA kits which are used in schools and colleges throughout the UK.

During the workshop, the staff were taught the versatility of the kits and were set practical tests to enable them to pass on their knowledge to their students in a fun, practical and interesting way.

Susan Davidson, Science Lecturer at Fife College’s Halbeath Campus in Dunfermline, found the workshop extremely useful.

“The workshop was great for our own continued professional development and ensures we are up-to-date with the latest technology and teaching methods that we can pass on to our students,” she said.

“DNA testing is becoming the gold standard technique in the majority of scientific disciplines and so it is fantastic that we are at the forefront of learning this remarkable science.”

Dr Yvonne Bayne, Curriculum Manager for Science at Fife College organised the workshop and said: “Workshops such as this also help us to showcase our excellent laboratory facilities at our Stenton Campus in Glenrothes and build links with schools.

“All of this plays an important part in responding to the Government skills agenda for employment in the science industry.”