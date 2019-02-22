Fife College student heading for the USA

A Fife College student is preparing for the trip of a lifetime after being awarded a bursary to study in the USA this summer.

Craig Duncan (22) from Kirkcaldy was picked from dozens of entries to benefit from the George Lauder Bursary, which is funded through annual contributions from the descendants of George Lauder and other friends of the College in the USA and administered by the St. Andrew’s Society of the State of New York.

What has made the scholarship win even more special is that Craig’s scholarship award was given the seal of approval from none other than Great-Great-Grandson of George Lauder, William Garner.

William and his family, who live in Virginia and also Washington DC, have visited the College on a number of occasions in the past.

He was delighted to recently have lunch with the students and hear all about their plans as they prepare to travel to the USA this summer to study subjects relating to their course.

The award of the George Lauder Bursary celebrates the vision of George Lauder, the Uncle of Andrew Carnegie, in promoting the foundation in 1899 of a Further Education College in Dunfermline, now known as Fife College.

Craig, who plans to study Social Psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, said: “After leaving High School I went to university for two years, I decided to then go on and do the BA Learning Difficulties/Disabilities course at Fife College.

“I am really enjoying it. Getting this opportunity is the icing on the cake for me – I never thought that I would get a chance like this, it’s a dream come true.”

Gaynor Jamieson, Trust Fundraiser, added: “We are delighted to award the George Lauder Bursary to Craig.

“Throughout a rigorous selection process, he demonstrated a great commitment for the subject areas that they are currently studying and a real passion to explore and develop this further in the USA.

“I would like to thank the descendants of George Lauder, the other friends of the College based in the USA and the Saint Andrew’s Society of the State of New York for their continued support that allows this once in a lifetime opportunity.”