Fife College student’s design to be created for Fortmonthills Woodlands

Students studying furniture at Fife College created model benches as part of a design competition in partnership with Woodland Trust Scotland.

Twelve HNC/HND Furniture students produced a design after visiting the Fortmonthills Woodland area in Glenrothes last September.

Tasked with producing a design that complements the location, they went on to plan and produce model designs which reflected their own interpretation of the brief.

The students then presented their designs to a judging panel which included staff from the College and the Woodland Trust Scotland.

Sara Klodzinska’s design was chosen as the winner. Her design will now be progressed so that the bench can be built and installed on site before the summer.

Sara (18), from Edinburgh, said: “I set myself a goal in creating an organic design which connected all living things and would represent the passing time. The reason behind my design was that when I younger, I always liked to count down growth rings and find how old was the tree whenever I had the chance. From this it evolved into a bench idea which featured different kinds of woods, cut into discs as a seat.

“I never thought that I would win this competition, it was hard to believe at first, I am now excited to face the challenges in making my fantasy bench into a reality.”

This is the second year the College has worked in partnership with the Woodland Trust Scotland on the project. Last year, Andrew Huxtable’s design was chosen and is now in situ in Fortmonthills Woodlands.