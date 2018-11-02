Fife College students land unique scholarship from Kirkcaldy Galleries supporters

Two Fife College students have become the first recipients of a prestigious new scholarship created by an innovative link which recognises creativity and passion in jewellery and art and design studies.

The students were awarded the scholarships from the Adam Smith Foundation – funded directly by the Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries .

The organisation aims to boost public awareness in the venue.

The cash award of £500 per student is used by the students for travel and research purposes to enhance their studying and career progression.

Holly Cunningham (31), from Glenrothes, and Celda Tyndall (23), from Kingskettle, are studying for an HND in jewellery studies before progressing to University.

They were the guests at a presentaaion at the galleries held recently, and attended by Dougi McMillan, director of Creative Industries; Susan McMillan, design lecturer, and Gaynor Jamieson, trust fundraiser Margaret Simpson.

Speaking on behalf of the galleries Margaret said: “This scholarship is part of a drive to encourage a wider audience to get involved with the galleries.

“Being situated just a stone’s throw from the St Brycedale Campus we would hope to encourage more students to visit.

“We hope the scholarships will inspire Holly and Celda as they progress on their educational journey to university.”

Gaynor said: “We are extremely grateful for the support and kindness that the Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries have shown to our college students by creating this brand new scholarship opportunity.

“The scholarship is focussed on recognising and awarding students who are intent on progressing with their studies and continuing onto University to enhance their career ambitions.

“Both Holly and Celda have shown themselves to be exemplary students with a real passion for creativity.

Fife College offers a range of scholarships which are supported by the Adam Smith Foundation. Visit www.fife.ac.uk