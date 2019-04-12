Fife primary school assistant retires after 25 years

For two-and-a-half decades, Mary White looked after children at Auchtermuchty Primary School.

And last week, after years of helping them when they felt sick, supporting them when they needed help, and even dancing with them when encouraged, the pupils at the school showed how much she means to them.

Children, teachers and former staff members surprised Mary with a special farewell presentation, as she prepared to retire after 25 years at the school.

Mary, a support assistant, watched on as pupils read out poems they had written about, shared their favourite memories, and performed dances.

She was even encouraged to break out a Dab for them one final time.

“It was fantastic,” said Mary. “I had no idea the school was planning it. I said I didn’t want any fuss.”

She says she will “miss the children”, but has plans for her retirement.

“I want to do more geo-caching,” Mary explained. “You go online for planned walks in the countryside. You get the clues online and find different objects.

“Things are hidden behinds walls and under tress. It’s good fun and takes your mind of the distance you’re doing.”

Head teacher Kerry Edwards paid tribute to Mary, saying: “Mrs White has been a valued and much-loved member of staff for the last 25 years.

“The children adore her. She has a great sense of humour and she will be sorely missed. She will be a very big loss to the school.”