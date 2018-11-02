Fife primary school kids ready to hit the road after support from community

Children at a north east Fife primary school have created their own electric car, after receiving support from the local community.

P5-6 pupils at Ladybank PS, as part of their learning within science and technology, were challenged to design, build and race an electric car.

The school made a list of all the tools and equipment the children would need to complete the Green Goblin Car project and wrote to local businesses seeking help.

The school received an overwhelming response, with businesses throughout north east Fife donating money, tools and time.

PJM Service and Ladybank Commercial Refurbishment donated £200 and GS Brown £50. 4S Talking Torque Ltd donated a tool bag with tools.

Finally, Angle Park donated £250 and asked their suppliers, Cupar Bearings, to supply all the tools needed. Cupar Bearings did this and added £100 to ensure all the tools were provided.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The children are overwhelmed by the support they have received. It is great to see local businesses not only supporting schools, but also getting involved and helping children in their learning.”