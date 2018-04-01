Fife primary school praised in education report

Wormit Primary School and Nursery has been praised in an inspection and review carried out by Education Scotland.

Among the key strengths included in the list are: confident and enthusiastic children in the nursery and school who are eager to learn; high quality learning and teaching experiences in the nursery setting; and the very good progress in literacy and numeracy made by most children.

However, there were a few recommendations made to the school.

One of the areas for improvement included reviewing the school curriculum to ensure explicit and appropriate skills progression.