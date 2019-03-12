Fife pupils praised for STEAM learning after showcase event

Pupils at Pitteuchar East Primary School have been praised for their learning in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths).

On February 28, the school welcomed over 130 parents, carers and visitors to an event, which showcased pupil’s learning during STEAM focus fortnight.

Over the course of the fortnight, 16 engineers visited the school and were interviewed by pupils in order to develop their understanding of engineering and engineering careers. Pupils also enjoyed workshops from Bright Green Hydrogen, Wild Planet Explorers and Bee Buddies as well as trips to engineering and science projects.

Carrie Lindsay, executive director of Education and Children’s Services for Fife, attended the event and was impressed with the learning. She said: “Lots of great learning in STEAM was evident. The children were really engaged in their work and very proud of their achievements. Real engineers in the making and understanding that it can be fun!”

Sandra Robb, Culture of Enterprise Coordinator, Economic Development, Fife Council, also attended, She said: “Well done to everyone at Pitteuchar East Primary on their STEAM Showcase. It was fantastic to hear the young people, from early year to primary 7, talk so articulately and passionately about the STEAM work they have been doing in class.”

Head teacher, Jennifer Knussen, praised both children and colleagues, “I am delighted with the learning opportunities which have been provided by our team, and the way in which our children have really challenged themselves.”

Engineering has become a key focus of Pitteuchar East’s STEAM learning and teaching. Last year, 98 per cent of the school’s pupils gained membership to the Institution of Primary Engineers (IPrimEng) after interviewing engineers and passing the Scottish Engineering Leaders Award.

Frances Ratcliffe, consultant engineer at Fife Council, who sits on the school’s IPrimEng committee, said: “I was completely blown away by the STEAM Showcase. The breadth of topics covered was fantastic and the knowledge and enthusiasm from the kids was amazing.”

Mid Fife and Glenrothes SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth visited the school on March 1 to learn more about its work in STEAM. She said: “It was an absolute privilege to meet with the pupil ambassadors involved with the STEAM showcase at Pitteuchar East Primary. Engineering wasn’t promoted when I was at primary school – it’s great to see how things have changed and, in particular, how girls are being encouraged into STEAM based subjects at an earlier age.”