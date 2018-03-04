Fife pupils snowbound by the ‘beast from the east’ have returned home

A number of children from Fife schools who were stuck away from home on school trips have returned home.

All the schoolchildren who were snowbound on residential trips because of the ‘beast from the east’ are now back home safe.

Children from six schools in the Kingdom had their holidays extended slightly as they were unable to return from a variety of residential courses across Scotland.

Some had to stay an extra night or two to enable transportation workers to clear snow blocked roads to enable their return home.

The last of the children arrived home yesterday afternoon (Saturday) to their overjoyed parents.

Carrie Lindsay, Executive Director for Education and Children’s Services, said: “Although the children were being very well cared for, and most of them were delighted with the extra holiday, we are all very relieved to have them back.

“There has been a massive team effort to co-ordinate the return of so many different children, from different places.

“A big thank you is due to the transportation service who worked through the night to clear routes to more isolated communities so that the children could get home. They have put in a tremendous effort.

“Also thanks to the school staff and the residential centres who have worked so hard to look after the children and keep them safe and reassured and of course the coach companies and their drivers who manoeuvred through some difficult driving conditions.

“Most of all I’d like to thank the parents and carers who, despite their anxiety, have shown great patience and faith that their children were being properly cared for and all efforts were being made to get them home safe.”