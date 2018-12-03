Fife school budget cuts lead to public meeting

A public meeting is being held this week to discuss plans to cut education bbudgets.

It will feature politicians and teachers’ union representatives, and takes place at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on Wednesday, December 5 from 7.00 pm. It is open to all.

READ MORE Why your train services have been worse recently

READ MORE Deep fried Christmas dinner from Fife chippie

The meeting has been called to discuss the proposed cuts, the consequences for schools, young people, parents and teachers.

There will be presentations from Willie Rennie, Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats and MSP for North East Fife, Alison Thornton, EIS national president, input from parental campaigners against the cuts and Stuart Brown, EIS Area Officer. Other political parties have also been invited.