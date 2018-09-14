Fife school children urge road users to be bike smart

Fife primary school pupils are invited to design banners for a competition associated with this year’s Road Safety Week campaign: Bike Smart.

For the tenth year running, promotional products, badges and school uniform specialist Recognition Express South East Scotland is joining forces with national road safety charity, Brake to hold this popular competition.

Children aged four to eleven are being asked to create a design for a road safety banner on drawn from the 2018 Road Safety Week theme: Bike Smart.

Winners will be presented with a large-scale printed banner featuring their design for display outside their school.

In addition, there’s a high-visibility drawstring bag for every pupil and the child behind the winning design will be given a special award.

The 2018 campaign aims to encourage all road users to think about how to keep those on two wheels safe.

Over 100 cyclists and motorcyclists are injured every day on UK roads in collisions that could have been prevented with more awareness and care.

David Mitchell, director of Recognition Express said: “We’ve been running this competition for ten years because road safety is such an important issue for everyone.

“The number of entries we receive rises year on year and the 2018 Bike Smart theme should inspire even more children and schools to take part.

“Most children have a bike and will be able to identify with the campaign and hopefully be more aware as a result. We are really looking forward to seeing the designs.”

Road Safety Week runs from November 19-25. The closing date for entries is Friday, October 12.

For further information, visit https://www.reschools.co.uk/sescotlandroadsafetyweek|Road safety Week|Click here}