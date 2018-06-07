Fife school’s community cafe wins award

Pupils at Markinch Primary School are to receive an award for their popular community cafe.

The children, who set up the cafe back in November, will receive the Social Enterprise and Education Award at a ceremony in Edinburgh on June 13.

Sara Muir, the principal teacher, explained that the children have been involved in all stages of setting up the cafe.

“They’ve done everything – the fundraising, getting everything,” she said. “They bought the things they needed and set up the cafe.

“The kids love it – they serve and take orders.

“These are skills they will need in the world of work.

“It’s so they can have real life experiences and it makes a positive impact on the community.”

A local baker provides the food for the cafe, and local businesses, including Morrisons, have provided donations.

It has proven popular with local since starting, with more than 90 people turning up on the first day.

The cafe has been running every Friday, between 2-2.45pm.

The last of the community cafes is being run on June 15.