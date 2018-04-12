Fife student awarded prestigious scholarship

A Glenrothes teen is on the road to a long future in the automotive after being awarded an electric vehicle (ev) scholarship.

Jessica O’Leary (16), who is currently studying at Edinburgh College, will complete a five-month scholarship designed to ensure she will leave college with a greater knowledge in electric vehicle technology.

Jessica is currently studying towards her IMI Level 1 Transport Maintenance (Light Vehicle) Certificate at the college’s Midlothian Campus. Jessica is the second student to have been selected to complete the programme, which is run by the Edinburgh College Development Trust and is funded by Alex F Noble & Son, a Nissan car dealership, based in Midlothian.