Fife student is headed across the Atlantic after landing ‘exclusive’ job

A gamekeeping student from Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) has beaten strong competition to land a job on an exclusive Canadian island.

Baillie Robertson, who is currently on the National Certificate gamekeeping course at the Elmwood campus in Cupar, applied for the position after hearing about it from Gamekeeping and Countryside Management lecturer Jim Goodlad.

After two rounds of interviews, Baillie successfully illustrated his capabilities and enthusiasm and secured the post despite competing against full-time gamekeepers from across the UK.

Griffin island, Ontario, is a 2,300-acre private island with a ferry, personal chef, sauna and games room and is home to the elite Griffin Island Club, which is known locally for its shooting facilities and social retreats.

Open to guests for nine months of the year, Baillie will be based on the mainland during the winter months where he will be rearing game birds and preparing for the busy months ahead.

Baillie, whose grandfather and great-grandfather were also gamekeepers, said: “The gamekeeping course is amazing and it’s the best thing I have ever done. To get the opportunity to go to Canada on the back of it is great.”

Jim Goodlad said: “Baillie has had aspirations to gain employment in North America and Canada since he began at SRUC.

“Securing this dream job is testament to his determination and hard work. It’s a great start to his career and I’m sure he will continue to develop his skills. We wish him all the best for the future.”