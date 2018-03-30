Fife students to host own March for Our Lives demonstration

Students, local politicians and more will be taking part in a demonstration next week, to show support for the March For Our Lives movement.

Last week, hundreds of rallies were held across the US calling for the implementation of tighter gun control measures.

On April 3, starting at 2pm at the Student Union, people will be marching to the Lower College lawn, via College Street and North Street.

Local MSP Willie Rennie and MP Stephen Gethins will be speaking, as will students Joshua Bernard-Cooper and Mackenzie Rumage.

Also speaking will be Ellie Crozier, sister of Dunblane victim Emma Crozier.

Mr Bernard-Cooper, one of the organisers of the demonstration, said: “As the University of St Andrews has such a high population of American students, the issue is held close to many of our hearts.

“American students feel strongly on the issue, and the march in part aims to voice their opinions whilst they are overseas.

“As these students are some of our closest friends, the remainder of the student body understandably wish to stand in solidarity with them.”

He added that almost 300 students had stated an interest in the march since it was announced.