Fife Weather: Schools to be closed for second day

Fife Council has confirmed this afternoon (Wednesday) that all schools and nurseries in Fife will be closed again tomorrow (Thursday, March 1).

The local authority said it would issue new advice as and when schools re-open.

It also issued a ‘thank you’ to parents and guardians for their support in ‘difficult circumstances’.

Fife College has also confirmed that its campuses will be closed tomorrow.

The decision to keep schools closed comes just hours after the weather alert for the Fife region was upgraded to a red alert for snow.

Parents and guardians should note that Fifedirect text/email alerts will only be sent again when your school opens.

Locals can also check status on the Fife Council website.