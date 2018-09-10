Former Glenrothes school to get road name tribute

A new Glenrothes housing development is to be called ‘School Road’ in tribute to the former Tanshall Primary School site in which the new homes now sit.

A suggestion of ‘Findhorn Drive’, to link in with existing street naming theme of the area, had been agreed by two local community groups: Macedonia Action Group (MAG) and West Glenrothes Tenants and Residents Association after been consulted by Fife Council in June.

Former Tanshall Primary School to be remembered with new road named in tribute.

However, following a change of mind by MAG members, that suggestion was rejected by councillors at this week’s area committee following the School Road amendment being put forward by Councillor Julie Ford.

Cllr Altany Craik, opposed that move, saying: “I opposed School Drive as it would be used in a way that is not helpful to the development.

“If the first name proposed is acceptable, then we should use that. We know the school was there, but we need to have a name that fits the surroundings.”

But in a vote by councillors on the issue the School Road name was adopted by five votes to four.

The Tanshall community campaigned for over a year in a bid try and save the school from closure.

Commenting afterwards, Cllr Ford said: “I am delighted that this new street will be called School Drive.

“Our local community will always hold fond memories of Tanshall Primary School, and it is therefore only right to ensure that this memory is enshrined within the local area forever more.”

Parents of children at the school, along with support from across the Tanshall community, waged a year-long campaign to save the school which was earmarked for closure as part of a Fife-wide review of the School estate by the then Labour controlled administration.

However the school finally closed in July 2015. and eventually demolished the following year.