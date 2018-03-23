Former student celebrates award win

Former Fife College student Stacy Nelson has received a special award for her hard work and commitment to her studies.

The 37-year-old from Markinch studied HNC Working with Communities last year with Fife College after deciding to leave her job as a housing officer with Fife Council to pursue a career in teaching.

While at college Stacy completed a placement with the Fife College Students’ Association (FCSA) where she organised an ’Ask the Cooncil’ event which was very successful in allowing students direct access to the council’s housing team.

Stacy also volunteered as a women’s officer with the FCSA and arranged a number of drop-in ‘Cakes and Chat’ sessions as part of International Women’s Day for female students so they could meet and discuss common issues.

Stacy made a great impression on the FCSA and was therefore nominated by them for the SQA Award.

She said: “It was great to be awarded the SQA Award – I am grateful to the FCSA for nominating me and to Fife College for their help and support during my studies. I’d particularly like to thank my lecturer Eddie Rocks, who was a diamond and helped me to apply and secure my place in second year at Abertay.

“I’m really enjoying university and aim to become a teacher after my studies.”

Craig Walker, FCSA co-ordinator, said: “Stacy worked hard as a women’s officer during her time with us and I’m really pleased that we have been able to continue the work that she started.

“Stacy really showed a commitment to develop herself and others and is a very deserving winner of the SQA award. We wish her the very best for her future studies and career.”