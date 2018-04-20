Former teacher diagnosed with MND recognised

A former Madras College maths teacher, who inspired pupils to organise an annual fun run after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, has been recognised by his MP.

More than £40,000 has been raised in the last four years, to provide specialist help for Dairsie man Donald Grewar and help fund research into the degenerative disease.

The campaign was started by Brynja Duthie when she was aged just 14.

In recognition of the pair, MP Stephen Gethins submitted an Early Day Motion at Parliament. The motion recognised the resilience of Mr Grewar and how that hads inspired pupils, and commended Ms Duthie for her fundraising and the work she had done to raise MND awareness.

Mr Gethins said: “Donald is an exceptional man, a fantastic teacher and a real inspiration to pupils in his care.

“Brynja and her friends at Madras College have shown how young people can be motivated by good teachers, not only learning from them academically but also about how to build confidence and think of others. Raising £40,000 is a huge achievement and it has done so much good.”

Mr Grewar said: “I would like to thank Brynja, Stephen and the St Andrews community for their remarkable support. My fight with MND continues.”

Brynja, now 17, said: “I am delighted that Mr Grewar has been recognised.

“He deserves every bit of it. I will always remain thankful to him for all he has done for me. I think we make a great team and will continue our fight against MND together.”