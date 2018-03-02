Free soup kitchen at Burntisland Primary

Staff at Burntisland Primary are holding a free soup kitchen this lunchtime (Friday) at the school.

Julie Anderson, headteacher, is being helped by catering staff to offer free soup, sandwiches and ice-cream to locals in the town in the wake of the bad weather.

The school will be open between 12.30 and 1.30pm to offer hot food to Burtisland residents.

Julie Anderson said: “We are using up our loaves of bread to make sandwiches for people and we have rolls if people want to take them home. I got in touch with our catering staff who are coming in to offer free soup, a sandwich and ice-cream to anyone who would like some. We will be running the soup kitchen from 12.30 to 1.30pm if anyone wants to come along.”