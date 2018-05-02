French connection for Waid pupils

Anstruther’s Waid Academy recently hosted a group of French pupils and staff from Le collège St Jean-Baptiste in Bapaume.

A busy first day visit to Edinburgh Castle and the Butterfly Farm set the tone for their packed schedule ensuring a culturally and educationally stimulating experience for the visitors.

They had a more local experience on Thursday and sampled school life à la Waid by being in class with their exchange partners in the morning, with a tour of the Fisheries Museum and a walk along the coastal path to Pittenweem in the afternoon.

In the evening, they enjoyed a ceilidh in the school with esteemed local band leader Billy Anderson. Not only did they make the most of stripping the willow but they were also afforded the privilege of witnessing the breadth of talent among pupils at Waid.

Singers, dancers, musicians and drama students all volunteered to showcase their skills for added entertainment.

On Friday the visitors headed up to Dundee to see The Discovery before partaking in a shopping spree in St Andrews, finishing their day with a visit to the Secret Bunker.

After a weekend relaxing and indulging in various activities with their hosts, they departed on Sunday evening for their overnight journey by bus.

In less than three weeks a group of 17 S1-S3 Waid pupils will depart for Bapaume, accompanied by Miss Wrigley and Miss Hardt, for an action-packed week in and around Bapaume and across northern France.