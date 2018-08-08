Funding boost for Glenrothes IT skills project

A Glenrothes IT skills project aimed at people over the age of 50 has been given a funding boost.

The Glenrothes Area Residents Federation (GARF) project has been given £5760 by the Kingdom Shopping Centre, where it is based.

The courses are run free from Monday to Wednesday and can be delivered in smaller groups of up to four or one-on-one.

Prior to attending, individuals are requested to attend a fifteen-minute consultation so that trainers can gain a better understanding of everyone’s needs and expectations.

Leslie Bain, correspondence secretary of GARF, said: “We are delighted to have received the funding from Kingdom Shopping Centre.

“Without the funding, we would not have been able to have continued with our efforts.”

David Carson, centre manager for Kingdom Shopping Centre, said: “It goes without saying we are pleased to support the project and the funding will allow more local people to continue to attend these invaluable IT courses.”

If you are interested in attending the course pop into the GARF shop or call IT Trainer Kirsty Bain on 07919193498.