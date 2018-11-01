Glenrothes primary school targeted by vandals

A Glenrothes primary school has been targeted by vandals four times over the last month.

Toys, equipment, gardens, sheds and more have been smashed up at Pitteuchar West Primary School, upsetting the children and angering parents and staff.

Vandalism at Pitteuchar West PS.

Three episodes of vandalism took place over the October break, and another incident occurred over the weekend.

The destruction of the play area has meant areas have had to be closed off to the kids.

Julie Anderson, depute headteacher at the primary school, said there had been a few incidents of vandalism in the past, but that it was becoming a “regular occurrence” now.

“We’ve got a lovely outdoor area for the kids,” she explained.

“But because the vandalism is across the school grounds, we’re spending a lot of time in the morning checking there’s no glass or wooden splinters.

“The kids are upset about it. They don’t understand it. I’ll be doing another piece in the assembly about it.”

And it isn’t just the children who are upset about the recent vandalism spree.

Ms Anderson said parents were already planning on doing some fundraising to replace some of the equipment that has been destroyed or stolen.

Toys and sensory chimes have been smashed and broken, while even the nursery playhouse and storage shed have been vandalised.

Staff have developed the nursery garden, which was also vandalised, and play areas, working hard to create enjoyable spaces for the kids.

“The staff are really disappointed,” Ms Anderson added.

“They worked really hard on the outdoors area. We got the funding to do up the nursery garden.

“It’s really disappointing when people have worked hard to make it nice for the children.

“It’s just really sad.”

Sergeant Kirk Donnelly of Glenrothes Police Station, said: “We are currently investigating a number of vandalisms at Pitteuchar West Primary School.

“Four incidents have now occurred between October 6-26 resulting in several pieces of nursery equipment being left useable.

“We are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who does have information to contact us on 101, quoting incident number PS-20181029-1189 or via Crimestopppers on 0800 555 111.”