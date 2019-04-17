Glenrothes pupils ‘pop-up’ with donation to cancer charity

Pupils undertaking the National 5 Retail course at Auchmuty High School have raised £250 for charity.

Pupils in S5/6 organised a number of pop-up businesses to generate the funds, which was donated to Team Jak Foundation.

Lorraine McMillan, the S5/6 retail teacher at the school, explained that 32 pupils took part in the pop-ups.

Discussing the project, Mrs McMillan said: “Each group retails for one full week in the school and we had nine different business pop-ups throughout this session.

“We have had lots of things. Waffle and Pancake House, Cookie Dough, Cinema Snack Shack, Smoothie Stand and the last group to retail are hosting an Easter “Hop Up” which is a chocolatey Easter themed pop-up with items such as candy floss and brownies.”

Jennifer Watt from the Team Jak Foundation, visited pupils on April 3, where she accepted the cheque on behalf of the charity.

The charity provides practical and emotional support to children and young people with cancer and related illnesses, their family and friends and those bereaved.

It was the pupils who nominated the charity. Mrs McMillan explained: “The pupils once split into their pop-up groups research and present findings on a local charity that they have found and they all vote on which charity we are going to support through watching each others presentations.”

For more information on the Team Jak Foundation, visit www.teamjak.org.uk.