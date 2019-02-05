Glenrothes school’s digital workshop is a first in Scotland

Inspired by the Tata Consultancy Services Digital Explorers event held in Edinburgh last year, Auchmuty High School decided to hold its own interactive workshop for all first and second-year girls.

The all-day event that took place last week was the first of its kind in Scotland with more than 200 girls taking part.

It was organised by Auchmuty High’s Head Of Computing Science Jamie Edgar, who said: “The event was excellent and the challenges provided were well thought out. The pupils were highly engaged with the outcomes of each activity.

“It was the right level of challenge for their age groups and the volunteers who assisted were a great support to the overall success of the day.

“We know that by the time girls enter senior school, there is a real difference in which subjects are being picked. We hope that by engaging with them at an earlier stage of their education, we can start to address the gender imbalances, particularly within the STEM subjects.”