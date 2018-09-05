Kingdom staff celebrate SVQs

A group of Kingdom Support and Care staff were presented with their SVQ certificates last week by Kingdom’s chief executive Bill Banks.

Presenting the awards, Bill said: “Congratulations to members of the Support and Care team on their achievements, it is fantastic to see staff continuing to gain professional qualifications. It can be difficult for staff to work and complete a qualification at the same time and well done to the group for achieving this.”

Senior support worker, Michaela Aydin, achieved her Professional Development Award in Health and Social Care Supervision while support workers, Jim Tolson, Bea Farmer, Lynn Russell, Urszula Gryz, Megan McManamon, Chantelle Giandrea and Ashleigh Maciver successfully completed their SVQ2 Award in Social Services and Healthcare.

Norah Smith, a director with the company, who also attended the celebratory event, said: “I am very pleased that our staff are continuing to achieve their SVQ awards, which benefits the individuals we support, families, the staff member themselves.

“We have an ongoing programme of undertaking vocational qualifications in line with our SVQ training strategy. This enables staff to meet the required standard for registering with the Scottish Social Services Council.”

Norah added: “We have a succession planning strategy in place and I am delighted to see staff are looking to achieve a higher qualification to give them the opportunity to move into more senior roles within the organisation.”