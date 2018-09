Kirkcaldy High School is celebrating 60 years on Dunnikier with a special ‘Doors Open’ day.

On Tuesday, October 2, former pupils, parents and members of the community are invited to take a tour of the school, and step down memory lane.

The event, which is supported by Friends of KHS, will feature tours between 2.00pm and 3.00 pm.

You can either pop in, or for more information, contact Mrs Davidson, depute head, on (01592) 583405.