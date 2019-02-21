Kirkcaldy kids scoop top prize

Youngsters at a Kirkcaldy school have been celebrating after scooping the top prize in a local competition.

The primary sevens at St Marie’s Primary were recently presented with a cup after winning the Fife Rotary Quiz.

They received the cup from a representative from the Rotary.

Pictured from left: Mrs O’Hara, Mathew Callaghan, Gabriel McEwan, Che Beard, President of the Rotary club of Kirkcaldy, Robert Main, Lucy Saunders, Nicholas Hubka and Mrs Caldwell, headteacher.

You may also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy murder:man arrested over Kevin Byrne Killing

Police identify man after Leven weapon alert

Five years for callous predatory Fife man convicted of domestic abuse