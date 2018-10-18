Kirkcaldy nursery to close after 30 years

A popular nursery in Fife is to close after almost 30 years due to changes in legislation.

Sunshine Nursery, in Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy, could be changed into holiday homes after owner, Linda Fraser, said she would no longer be able to run it.

She hopes to turn the property in to holiday lets.

Applying for a change of use, she said: “My reason for closing the nursery is due to childcare changes coming into force, new legislation and guidelines.

“Due to the age and design of the nursery building it is not meeting legislation standards and there is no internal scope to implement the requirements.

“The nursery has been operational since November 1990, and over the years standards and legislation have moved forward considerably thus leaving the building obsolete.

“I now have no option but to close.

“I am unable to sell the nursery as a going concern as any prospective buyer would be required to make the necessary changes which are not possible.

“To continue to service the financial commitments of the building I am applying for change of use to renovate the property into holiday apartments.

“Since doing research it has come to my attention that Kirkcaldy has limited service accommodation and what is available seems to be fully booked.

“Serviced accommodation has become very popular in recent years and I feel Kirkcaldy would benefit from additional holiday Lets offering more choice for people visiting our area.”

The facility would have three units, all with kitchens and a communal laundry room and sauna.