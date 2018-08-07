Kirkcaldy pupils shine during exam results day

Pupils at Kirkcaldy High School celebrated exam results day by discovering what they had achieved in front of a crowd of parents and teachers.

Fifth and sixth year students at the school nervously ripped open envelopes containing their results, some left happier than others.

Jumping for joy at Kirkcaldy High School. Pic: FPA

Several students in the group had their fingers crossed for good grades as their move to university was conditional on great results.

One student, Taylor Williams, needed top marks to get into St Andrews University to study geography.

The delighted 17-year-old almost burst into tears as she opened the enveloped and exclaimed “I got in!”, happy with her three As and a B.

Taylor added: “I was so sure I was going to fail.

The big reveal. Pic: FPA

“This just feels amazing, I’m so happy – I really didn’t think I would get this.

“I had planned a trip to Edinburgh to spend all my money to cheer myself up after failing, so now it will be a very different trip.”

Rector Derek Allan said he was very proud of all his pupils.

He added: “It’s a big part of what we do here – we give every kid a chance to open the door to a better future.

Taylor Williams is going to St Andrews University. Pic: FPA

“These results are the product of a lot of hard work – I had one student say to me ‘who knew starting revision in November would pay off?'”

But he added for students who didn’t get the results they wanted, that it wasn’t the end of the world, saying: “For those who maybe have received a bit of a set back, there are always other ways to develop, maybe through clearing at college or university.

“Passing exams is not the most important thing – kindness, fairness and honesty is more important in a person. But sometimes it’s nice to see that hard work rewarded.”

Carrie Lindsay, Executive Director of Education and Children’s Services, echoed those sentiments saying: “This isn’t the end of the world if some didn’t get quite what they expected – there are always other routes. I left school at 16, and I’ve never stopped learning.

“But the pupils here at Kirkcaldy High School have done really well in achieving the results they did.

“They should be very proud of what they have gained.”